Wrightsville Beach to hold remembrance service for firefighter who died in 1981 fire

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach and the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will hold a remembrance service Friday for a firefighter who died in the line of duty nearly 30 years ago.
The service will honor Lt. Robert Wynn, who died at the age of 28 in the Doak Apartments fire on Dec. 6, 1981.
The public is invited to attend the service, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Wynn Plaza at the corner of Causeway Dive and Waynick Blvd.
“Wrightsville Beach Firefighters will march into the Plaza led by the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Honor Guard and a bagpiper,” the town said in a news release. “The service will be comprised of an invocation, brief remarks, a wreath presentation, and a fire service salute.”
