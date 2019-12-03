WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous announces retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chief Ralph Evangelous has announced his retirement after more than 15 years serving Wilmington.
The chief will retire on February 1, 2020, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department. There’s no word yet on who his replacement will be.
“Evangelous is credited with numerous accomplishments and contributions to this community. Among those include completing the state of the art Police Training Facility to include an indoor shooting range, the downtown Police Headquarters, establishing the southeast Division Headquarters on S. College Road. Chief Evangelous is also responsible for leading the agency’s efforts in reducing Part 1 crime for several consecutive years to include historic lows in 2018 and 2019,” the press release said.
“There is no greater joy than helping people,” Chief Ralph Evangelous said in a press release. “I have been truly honored to serve this great community and hope that my service has helped to make our community better in some way.”
Chief Evangelous began his career in law enforcement nearly 50 years ago in Southborough, MA. Police say the chief plans to remain in the Wilmington area.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.