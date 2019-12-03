Wilmington’s James Brown trying to make a name in kickboxing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s James Brown has tried wrestling, mixed martial arts, but his true love is kickboxing.
Now Brown has the chance to put his kickboxing skills against the best in the world signing a contract with Glory Kickboxing.
“This is what I have been working on for sixteen years,” said Brown. “Just being able to make a living fighting and doing something I love and something that comes naturally to me.”
Brown is getting this opportunity after his sparring partner UFC fighter Derek Brunson reached out to people he knew at Glory.
“I told Glory that I have a guy that is coming up and is very exciting and you have to check him out,” said Brunson. They said they liked him and should bring him in for a fight early next year.”
“Without (Brunson) him I probably not where I am today,” said Brown. “Because he would stay on me like a father figure, mentor. He would stay on me, call me, come to my house. Do whatever he had to get me in here and he did it.”
Working out with Brown over the years Brunson knew he had a special talent.
“When it comes to any athlete its how hard they work,” said Brunson. “I think he has a lot of potential. And I think he’ll go far in kickboxing.”
Glory hasn’t set a date or time for Brown’s first fight, but he hopes to get in the ring in early 2020.
