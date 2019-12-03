Wilmington nonprofits awarded $250K in affordable housing grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bank of America reps visited Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity and the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) as part of their Giving Tuesday celebration.
The organization presented $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity and $50,000 to WARM. The money will support affordable housing efforts in coastal North Carolina as the region continues to recover from Hurricane Florence.
“It’s designed to help folks, especially those who are living in a mobile home or trailer that was severely damaged by Florence and they don’t have insurance and it really doesn’t make sense to repair that kid of housing, and so this is a really great option for them to have a house that will last and increase in value,” said Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Steve Spain.
Bank employees also volunteered during family night at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington that night.
