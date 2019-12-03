Leaders explore plans to address flooding issues on Canal Drive

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach is hosting an open house Tuesday night for residents to speak out about flooding issues that have plagued the island for years.
Leaders will explore plans to address the constant flooding on Canal Drive.
The town flood committee, public works, and the police department have been working on solutions, and they want neighbors to share their opinions.
The meeting will take place at Carolina Beach Town Hall, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
