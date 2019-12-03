Vape education school program proposed to Pender County Commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Health department proposed an educational program to the Pender County Board of Commissioners on the dangers of vaping in county schools.
The program would focus on the dangers of vaping, how to resist the peer pressure to try e-cigarettes, and learning how to understand e-cigarette advertising. The program would be taught in middle and high school P.E. classes and would be included in the school’s curriculum.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,000 lung injury cases are due to vaping or e-cigarettes.
The federal agency also reports there have been at least 42 deaths related to vaping lung illnesses.
They claim products containing THC, the mind-altering compound in marijuana, play a role in the problem.
Kerrie Timmerman, Health Educator for the Pender County Health Department spoke at the meeting about the proposal. She noted that the mission for the program is prevention and education.
“It’s important to catch it before it happens, talk to your children, prepare them, help them with refusal skills, and build that confidence up. So when that time comes, they’ll be equipped to say no or walk away,” Timmerman said.
Timmerman pointed out the use of e-cigarettes by school children is “scary, it’s really scary, especially when you go into schools and you’re talking to these kids and they already know about it. The first session in our presentation is going over what e-cigs are, what Juuls are, and they already know about it, they see it every day, multiple times a day, so it’s scary, it’s really scary.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.