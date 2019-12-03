Police: Woman, teen shot during Lumberton home invasion

Police: Woman, teen shot during Lumberton home invasion
Police lights (Source: File photo)
By WMBF News Staff | December 3, 2019 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 11:16 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were shot in a home invasion Monday night in Lumberton, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the incident in the 700 block of Carthage Road at around 7 p.m., according to a news release from Lumberton police. A 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were found shot multiple times inside a home.

The two victims were airlifted to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the release, investigators learned four armed men entered the home during a birthday party and began shooting.

If you have any information on the incident or those responsible, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.