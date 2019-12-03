Phillies claim former Ashley High School pitcher

Boston Red Sox called up Trevor Kelley
By John Smist | December 3, 2019 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 5:48 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed pitcher Trevor Kelley off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

The Ashley High School graduate had a strong season with the Red Sox at Triple A in 2019. He had a 1.79 ERA, and allowed just 51 hits in 65.3 innings while striking out 63.

The 26-year-old gave up eight earned runs, nine hits and five walks and struck out six in 8 innings for the Red Sox.

Kelley still has minor-league options remaining so he can be sent to Triple A if he doesn’t make the big club.

Kelley was a 36th round pick of the Red Sox out of North Carolina in 2015.

