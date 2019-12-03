Pender County Commissioners delay revoking Hampstead Marina’s special use permit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Pender County Commissioners delayed revoking the special use permit held by the Hampstead Marina, instead giving owners the chance to remedy numerous code violations reported on the property.
The violations include erosion, improper outdoor lighting, and damaged fencing. The property’s erosion and damaged fencing were a result of Hurricane Florence.
The Wooten Holding Company owns the Hampstead Marina and originally received the special use permit in 2004 to allow for the expansion of the property. None of the company’s representatives attended Monday’s county commissioner meeting, but the company’s lawyer, Samuel Franck, argued that if given time, the owners could fix all the reported violations.
Commissioners voted to give the owners until February 18th to fix all of the violations, and ensure the marina complies with the proper requirements.
