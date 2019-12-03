NHCo commissioners approve $44 million for improvements including airport expansion

New Hanover County board of commissioners approved a $44 million financial package for improvements to county-owned property (Source: Ryan Koresko)
By Frances Weller | December 2, 2019 at 11:40 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 11:40 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County board of commissioners approved a $44 million financial package Monday that will pay for improvements to several county-owned properties.

$14.4 million will be used to expand the terminal at Wilmington International Airport.

Here’s a breakdown of the other allocations for improvements:

Senior Resource Center $1.8 million

Juvenile Justice Facility $16.9 million

Echo Farms $2.7 million

County equipment and vehicles $5.8 million

Lower Cape Fear $1.5 million

