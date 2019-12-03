New Hanover Co. health board asks for public comment on possible rule prohibiting e-cigarettes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board is seeking public comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in county-, town- and city-owned buildings, grounds, and vehicles as well as public places.
The board will consider adopting the rule at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.
“The proposed rule would be a local regulation under the provision of the Health and Human Services Board, and an addition to the already existing local tobacco ordinance and the NC Smoke-free Restaurants and Bars Law,” county officials said in a news release.
The board is seeking feedback from the public through noon on Monday, Dec. 16.
Copies of the proposed rule also can be found at the New Hanover County Department of Public Health located at 2029 South 17th St.
