New Hanover Co. health board asks for public comment on possible rule prohibiting e-cigarettes

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board is seeking public comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in county-, town- and city-owned buildings, grounds, and vehicles as well as public places. (Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff | December 3, 2019 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 2:06 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board is seeking public comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in county-, town- and city-owned buildings, grounds, and vehicles as well as public places.

The board will consider adopting the rule at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

“The proposed rule would be a local regulation under the provision of the Health and Human Services Board, and an addition to the already existing local tobacco ordinance and the NC Smoke-free Restaurants and Bars Law,” county officials said in a news release.

The board is seeking feedback from the public through noon on Monday, Dec. 16.

[ Click here to view the proposed rule or to provide feedback ]

Copies of the proposed rule also can be found at the New Hanover County Department of Public Health located at 2029 South 17th St.

