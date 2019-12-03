Marine charged with illegally flying guns from NC to Haiti

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti took off from the airport in New Bern.
A criminal complaint obtained by WITN says Jacques Duroseau brought eight guns, some of which were purchased in Jacksonville, on an American Airlines flight bound for Haiti on November 11.
According to the indictment, Duroseau did not have the correct licenses to take the guns on board or permission from the Marines to leave the country.
When he touched down in Haiti, he was stopped by customs, taken into custody and ultimately questioned by U.S. Navy investigators.
Reports say that he told investigators he was planning to help the Haitian Army "defeat the thugs that have been creating'' instability in the country.
The complaint also says the person traveling with Duroseau told investigators that Duroseau wanted to move to Haiti when he got out of the Marine Corps and become president there.
It’s unclear if Duroseau has an attorney.
