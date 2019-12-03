Gangs behind 5 of 6 Wilmington shootings over Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers believe five of the six shooting reported over the Thanksgiving holiday were gang-related.
Four of the calls were initiated by shot spotter alerts.
Of the six shootings, a total of six people suffered gunshot wounds. Police report many incidents involved witnesses that wouldn’t talk to police or an uncooperative victim.
Police have been unsuccessful in arresting the individuals accused of firing the shots. Though people have been arrested for outstanding warrants at the scene of the crime, or impeding officer’s investigation of the shooting, the suspects in the shootings are still at large.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at (910)-343-3620 or visit www.tip708.com to submit an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.