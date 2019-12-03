Gangs behind 5 of 6 Wilmington shootings over Thanksgiving

By Kendall McGee | December 3, 2019 at 6:01 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 6:03 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers believe five of the six shooting reported over the Thanksgiving holiday were gang-related.

Four of the calls were initiated by shot spotter alerts.

Of the six shootings, a total of six people suffered gunshot wounds. Police report many incidents involved witnesses that wouldn’t talk to police or an uncooperative victim.

The first shooting occurred on November 22, on Orange Street. The next happened on November 24, on Greenfield Street.

A third shooting was reported on Red Cross Street on November 26.

A home was struck by gunfire the next day on N. Liberty Court on November 27.

Police raced to N 6th Street on December 1, after hearing shots fired and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

While another shooting was reported on November 28, officers believe it was an isolated, domestic crime.

Police have been unsuccessful in arresting the individuals accused of firing the shots. Though people have been arrested for outstanding warrants at the scene of the crime, or impeding officer’s investigation of the shooting, the suspects in the shootings are still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at (910)-343-3620 or visit www.tip708.com to submit an anonymous tip.

