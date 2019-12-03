First Alert Forecast: steady sun and slow warming through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! A high pressure system is in position to bring more dry skies through Thursday so temperatures ought to remain the lead weather story. A speedy low pressure system appears likely to collect moisture for low but nonzero late-week rain chances.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: enjoy bright and sunny skies with plenty of dry time. Highs will mainly be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: clouds will increase and a shower or two will be possible. Rain chance: 20-30%. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s, 50s and 60s throughout the day so this will result in plain old rain - no wintry precipitation.
WEEKEND: high pressure builds in from the north which will provide dryer and cooler start to the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: a warmer and unsettled pattern will settle across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will jump into the upper 60s, possibly lower 70s and rain chance will be near 40-50% Monday and Tuesday.
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you want, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
