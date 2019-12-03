First Alert Forecast: lots of December sun but only gradual warming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast features generous sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Amid cool westerly breezes, expect temperatures to grow to the lower and middle 50s for afternoon highs. Sunset is 5:01.
A high pressure system is in position to bring more dry skies through Thursday so temperatures ought to remain the lead weather story. Expect lows mainly in the upper 30s Tuesday night and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Wednesday and Thursday.
A speedy low pressure system appears likely to collect moisture for low but nonzero late-week rain chances: 30% Friday, 10% Saturday. The low pressure wave will also coax in some chillier air: lower 60s Friday, lower 50s Saturday.
Temperatures may take a milder turn next week! Check them out in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you want, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.