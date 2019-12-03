COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to stimulate critical thinking using Legos

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re looking for an organization or project to support this Giving Tuesday, consider helping students in a Title I school in Whiteville.
Mrs. W of Williams Township School is asking for a variety of Lego sets to help stimulate students in grades K-2 during their weekly library centers.
“The Lego character sets will help students with confidence and critical thinking skills,” Mrs. W wrote in her post on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects. “I know the students will be excited and engaged during this center time.”
Mrs. W set a goal to raise $291 to purchase the Lego sets. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the Legos and deliver them to the school.
