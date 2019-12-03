Carolina Panthers fire coach Ron Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Ron Rivera.
The Panthers announced the news on social media and on their website.
According to the Panthers’ website, secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach.
The Panthers went 76-63-1 in regular season under Rivera’s direction. He was named the fourth head coach in franchise history and was with the team for nine seasons.
Rivera took the team to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.
“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” owner David Tepper said in an article posted to the Panthers website. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”
