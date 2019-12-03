Boil water advisory announced for Bladenboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break prompted a boil water advisory in Bladen County Tuesday.
Town officials say many customers experienced outages and low pressure following the water main break. When services are restored, people are advised to boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and preparing food.
Vigorous boiling for one minute will kill any disease causing organisms that may have been introduced into the water following the water main break.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
