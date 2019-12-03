Alex Highsmith named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charlotte 49ers redshirt senior defensive end Alex Highsmith has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after his record-setting performance in the 49ers 38-22 victory at Old Dominion, Saturday.
Charlotte’s undisputed sack king had a career game in Charlotte’s fifth straight win. Highsmith had a school-record 4.5 sacks, a school-record 5.0 tackles for loss (TFL) and a career-best 12 tackles and was named MVP of ODU’s Oyster Bowl.
Causing havoc in the backfield, Highsmith added a QB hurry, a pass break up by swatting a pass attempt at the line of scrimmage and a forced fumble. He now owns the 49ers school-records for sacks in a game (4.5), season (14.0) and career (20.0) and TFL in a game (5.) and season (21.5).
The 49ers (7-5; C-USA: 5-3) will be competing in their first-ever bowl game. Charlotte accepted a bid to the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, Sunday. The Bahamas Bowl will be played Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. in Nassau, Bahamas.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.