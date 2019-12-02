Whiteville woman charged in shootings

Whiteville woman charged in shootings
According to officials, Linda Hickman was arrested by the Whiteville Police Department on Thursday in connection to a shooting which took place on Wednesday.
By WECT Staff | December 2, 2019 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 12:01 PM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a pair of shootings last week.

According to officials, Linda Hickman was arrested by the Whiteville Police Department on Thursday in connection to a shooting which took place on Wednesday.

After taking her into custody, police also charged her in a separate shooting incident that happened on Thursday.

Hickman is facing the following charges in the two incidents:

  • five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill
  • two counts of discharging firearm into occupied property
  • two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits
  • injury to real property

She was booked under a $351,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.