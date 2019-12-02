Two arrested in connection to truck, gun theft; two others wanted

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and the theft of a truck and gun in Brunswick County.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Grey Adkins, 19, and Willie Aaron Fullwood, 18, were arrested on Nov. 27.
Arrest warrants state that the two men have each been charged with:
- larceny of a motor vehicle
- possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- larceny of a firearm
- possession of a stolen firearm
- two counts of misdemeanor larceny
- possession of stolen goods/property
- 11 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle
The sheriff’s office says that Patrick Noah Mitchell, 24, and Matthew Kye, 18, are still wanted for the same crimes.
According to the warrants, the charges stem from incidents that took place Nov. 26-27. Among the items the suspects are accused of stealing are a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, a 9mm handgun and two knives.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.