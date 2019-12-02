Truck crashes into building on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a truck crashed into a building on Carolina Beach Road.
The wreck took place just before 6:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carolina Beach Road between Silva Terra Drive and Adams Landing Drive.
The building located at 4716 Carolina Beach Road appeared to suffer heavy damage as a result of the wreck. No one was inside the building at the time.
Police at the scene told WECT that they believe that the driver may have driven off the road after suffering a medical emergency.
