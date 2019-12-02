Seahawks Men’s Basketball falls to Stanford

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW went on the road Sunday to face the tough PAC-12 Conference team, Stanford.
The UNCW Seahawks didn’t shoot too well, only going 22 of 55 in FG for a total of 40%. Meanwhile Stanford shot 28 of 54 with a 51.9% FG. Interestingly enough, the Seahawks only shot two free throws the entire game and missed them both.
Marten Linssen and Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks in points with 12 while Oscar da Silva led Stanford in points with 26. UNCW was outscored 38 to 19 in the first half but had a much better second half in which they just barely outscored Stanford 35 to 34.
The UNCW Seahawks eventually lost to Stanford however 72 to 54. Stanford improves to a record of 8-1 and the Seahawks fall to a record of 5-5.
