Ribbon cutting set for $15.5 million U.S. 421 water, sewer expansion project

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and New Hanover County officials are expected to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week for a $15.5 million water and sewer expansion project.
The project – the U.S. 421 Water and Wastewater Utilities Expansion Project – extends water and sewer services to nearly 1,000 developable acres along the U.S. 421 corridor from the Isabel Holmes Bridge to the Pender County line, according to a spokesperson for CFPUA.
“This corridor is among the last portions of New Hanover County considered suitable for industrial development, and water and sewer services are essential to that growth,” the spokesperson said in a news release.
Construction, which involved boring under the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to Eagles Island, installing 35,000 feet of water main and 37,000 feet of sewer main, began in March 2018 and finished last month.
The ribbon cutting is expected to be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at CFPUA Pump Station 3, adjacent to NHC Environmental Management at 3002 U.S. 421.
