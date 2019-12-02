Leland names Shirley as town’s next police chief

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland didn’t have to look far to find its next police chief.
When Leland Police Chief Mike James retires in February, current Deputy Chief Brad Shirley will be his replacement, town officials announced Monday.
James will retired as chief effective Feb. 1.
Shirley spent 14 years with the Graham Police Department before being named police chief in Boiling Spring Lakes in 2013. He joined the Leland Police Department in late 2018.
“We believe that Brad’s previous experience, coupled with his time here with the Leland Police Department, will make for a seamless transition in February,” Assistant Town Manager Missy Rhodes.
James, a 37-year veteran of law enforcement, has been Leland’s police chief since February 2012.
“Chief James has been a mentor to me, someone I could call upon for advice, since I came to Brunswick County,” said Shirley. “So, it is exciting for me to now be following in his footsteps and building upon his success. I look forward to continuing to be a part of this great team he has helped put together.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.