I-40 west shutdown after crash in Pender County
By Anna Phillips | December 1, 2019 at 11:11 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 11:11 PM

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lanes of I-40 are shut down after a crash in Pender County.

Travel information provided by the N.C. Dept. of Transportation confirms a vehicle crash near mile marker 390 which is near Willard and the exits for US-117.

Drivers are being forced to take a six mile detour on US-117 to re-access I-40 at exit 384.

The westbound lanes were reported closed as of 9:30 p.m.

We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information and will update this story as soon as it is available.

