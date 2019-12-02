I-40 west shutdown after crash in Pender County

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lanes of I-40 are shut down after a crash in Pender County.
Travel information provided by the N.C. Dept. of Transportation confirms a vehicle crash near mile marker 390 which is near Willard and the exits for US-117.
Drivers are being forced to take a six mile detour on US-117 to re-access I-40 at exit 384.
The westbound lanes were reported closed as of 9:30 p.m.
We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information and will update this story as soon as it is available.
