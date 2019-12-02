First Alert Forecast: 30s returning soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Hope you and yours had a great Thanksgiving! A cold front punctuated the holiday weekend with dynamic Sunday weather: Wilmington had a high temperature of 70 degrees, a peak wind gust of 37 mph, and 0.48 inches of rain. Behind the front: a chillier, more stable, and certainly drier high pressure system will settle over the Port City and all of the Cape Fear Region. Expect...
- Monday to have a mix of sun and clouds, brisk west-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, and highs mainly in the middle 50s.
- Monday night to feature mostly clear skies, wintry west winds of 5 to 15 mph, and lows mainly in the middle 30s.
- Tuesday to have bright and sunny skies, nippy west-southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs mainly in the middle 50s.
