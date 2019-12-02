First Alert Forecast: December delivers brisk temperatures and bright skies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! A cold front punctuated the holiday weekend with dynamic Sunday weather: Wilmington had a high temperature of 70 degrees, a peak wind gust of 37 mph, and 0.48 inches of rain. Behind the front: a chillier, more stable, and certainly drier high pressure system will settle over the Port City and all of the Cape Fear Region. Expect...
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: enjoy bright and sunny skies, nippy west-southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Highs will mainly be in the middle 50s Tuesday then grow to near 60 Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle and upper 30s.
FRIDAY: clouds will increase and a shower or two will be possible as a disturbance works through the day. Rain chance: 20-30%. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s and 50s so this will a plain old rain - no wintry precipitation.
WEEKEND: sunshine returns as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures will top out in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: an warmer and unsettled pattern will settles across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will jump into the upper 60s, possibly lower 70s Monday and rain chance will be near 40%.
