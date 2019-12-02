First Alert Forecast: December delivers brisk temperatures and bright skies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! A cold front punctuated the holiday weekend with dynamic Sunday weather: Wilmington had a high temperature of 70 degrees, a peak wind gust of 37 mph, and 0.48 inches of rain. Behind the front: a chillier, more stable, and certainly drier high pressure system will settle over the Port City and all of the Cape Fear Region. Expect...