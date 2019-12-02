Candidates line up to file for 2020 general election

Cohen previously challenged Representative Holly Grange for a seat in State House in the 2018 election. She said she’d like to improve accessibility and transparency on the New Hanover County Commission by pushing the commissioner meeting time from 4 PM to 6 PM, and having the agenda briefings televised. Miller is a retired Fortune 200 company executive, with a PhD in theoretical chemistry from Georgetown University. In addition to concerns about the hospital sale, he cited non-sustainable development in New Hanover County as a motivator to get into politics. Knight is retired from the nuclear industry, and now works in real estate. He says he’d like to see more research before deciding if changing the ownership of the hospital is a good idea.