NHC Board of Commissioners makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners elected Julia Olsen-Boseman as the chair of the board in a meeting Monday. Pat Kusek was voted on as vice-chair.
The move is historical. This is the first time the board of commissioners has been led by two females.
“This is a momentous day for New Hanover County, to have two women elected to lead the board,” said Chairwoman Olson-Boseman. “I look forward to the coming year and the work this Board of Commissioners will accomplish on behalf of our community and our citizens.”
Boseman, who served as vice-chair until Monday, replaces Commissioner Jonathan Barfield as chair.
While Kusek will serve as vice-chair, she announced in October that she would not be seeking a second term.
