NHC Board of Commissioners makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Boseman (r) elected chair of the NHC Board of Commissioners (Source: WECT)
By Frances Weller | December 2, 2019 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 4:26 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners elected Julia Olsen-Boseman as the chair of the board in a meeting Monday. Pat Kusek was voted on as vice-chair.

The move is historical. This is the first time the board of commissioners has been led by two females.

“This is a momentous day for New Hanover County, to have two women elected to lead the board,” said Chairwoman Olson-Boseman. “I look forward to the coming year and the work this Board of Commissioners will accomplish on behalf of our community and our citizens.”

Boseman, who served as vice-chair until Monday, replaces Commissioner Jonathan Barfield as chair.

While Kusek will serve as vice-chair, she announced in October that she would not be seeking a second term.

Commissioner Woody White also announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2020.

