34th annual Flotilla lights up Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The streets of Wrightsville Beach were lined with thousands of people, ready to see this years showcase of boat lights.
The 34th annual Holiday Flotilla featured 24 boats, Santa riding a dolphin, Rudolph the soaking wet reindeer and the Grinch getting chomped by a shark.
The tradition started in 1983 is the culmination of the weekends events that started on Friday with a party and the tree lighting. Before the boats ran their course was a family outting of vendors, bounce houses and slide for children and more than 50 classical vehicles for viewing.
Organizers said, even after so many continuous years, the creativity never waivers.
“Its amazing that these people with an 11 ft. boat up to a 60 ft. boat decorate,” said Linda Brown, Flotilla committee chairman. “The best thing is all these wonderful ideas they come up with, all-in-all it’s amazing to see them, but they don’t like to tell you beforehand.”
The parade has changed it’s course over the past few years. It started at Palm Island and finished near the Blockade Runner, a sponsor through the years.
