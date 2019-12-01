Non-profits look for generosity on Giving Tuesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - #GivingTuesday, an idea only seven-years-old, that promotes giving back to charities and non-profit organizations.
The day is always the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and lines up right behind the consumer-filled days of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
The giving doesn’t have to be money though, food banks and other organizations ask for food and SkyWatch Bird Rescue is asking for food scraps and donations as well.
“It’s the end of Summer so, our intake of birds slows down, which means our donations also slow down," said Amelia Mason, Director of the organization. "Giving Tuesday is a really important fundraiser for us because basically it helps us survive the winter. Paying for food for the animals, heating lamps and heating bills.”
There are some major organizations participating in the day. Facebook, PayPal and the Bill Gates Foundation matching up to $7 million in donations made on Giving Tuesday. 100% of donations will go to a selected charity.
“Money like that could finish something a whole waterfront pond that would give now a lot of these birds permanent housing," said Mason. “An entire aviary that would give a lot of these birds now permanent housing and shelter.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.