Local group talks HIV prevention on World Aids Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing is a group that is doing what they can to eliminate any stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS and trying to educate those on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The group paid homage to those who have lost their battle with the disease by presenting quilts throughout the city of Wilmington. Each individual piece is 3 feet by 6 feet, the same size of a grave.
There’s a lot to be shared, there’s a lot that people cannot become complacent about because the epidemic still exists," said Leshonda Wallace, Executive Director of SEEDS of Healing. "Make sure everyone has access to screening, make sure everyone has access to treatment and that people do not feel stigmatized because we want people to seek care.”
Government statistics show 1 in every 7 people in the United States is unknowingly living with HIV.
There are 20 panels and will be in the city for two weeks. If you want to find one or figure out how you can make one, visit their website above.
