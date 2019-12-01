First Alert Forecast: Sunshine to start the first week of December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying the weekend, despite the rainy conditions to start the new month. As this cold front pushes offshore, make sure to take it a bit slower on the roads if you’re heading back home for holiday travels. But skies will be clearing by dinnertime!
Following the cold front, afternoon highs will drop down into the low to mid 50s to start the work week, with a gradual warm up. However, drier air will fill in and we’ll see plenty of sunshine!
Check out your 7 day forecast before for the Wilmington area. If you want to see your specific forecast for your back-yard or location on the go, you can find that on your WECT First Alert Weather App!
