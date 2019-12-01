First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying the weekend. December is here and in a noticeable way, as a strong cold front moves in, bringing with it some heavy showers and isolated storms Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with temps rising to near 70 during the afternoon. Make sure to take it a bit slower on the roads tomorrow if you’re heading back home from holiday travels.
Following the cold front, afternoon highs will drop down into the low to mid 50s to start the work week, with a gradual warm up. However, drier air will fill in and we’ll see plenty of sunshine!
