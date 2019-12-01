Clash of generations: Wildcats state champion teams take to the diamond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The game was dubbed the “Wild Ones" vs “Wise Ones”, where the most recent 2018-19 NHHS Baseball State Champions too on the 1993-94 team with the same title.
Among those playing for the Wise Ones, World Series champion and former Boston Red Sox player, Trot Nixon.
Taking the field for the younger Wild Ones, UNCW’s Jac Croom and Blake Walston, who was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Nixon said that although you want to win the game, moments like these bring about a different atmosphere. It’s about more than playing the game.
“When they look back on their careers, they want to be able to enjoy all of it, said Nixon. “Here you develop so many friendships that last a lifetime, I’ve got some great ones professionally, but my fondest memories are what happened on that football field and the baseball field with my teammates.”
This was the first year two generations have played against each other for New Hanover baseball, but Nixon said he hopes it becomes a long series.
Money raised from the game will go towards supporting the NHHS Baseball team.
