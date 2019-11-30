Yard sales November 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ? No early birds!
1710 N Kerr Avenue, Wilmington
New French Doors, Two sets new sliding glass doors, Barely used wine cooler, Lots of new and used Christmas decorations and lots more!
7 a.m. - ?
6205 Costins Court, Wilmington
Multi family, home decor, clothes, TVs, small electronics, and more
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3127 Scarborough Drive, Wilmington
Multi family, furniture, household items, etc.
Pender County
8 a.m. - ?
130 Morgan Cove Drive, Burgaw
10 ft aluminum Lowe boat, lots of yard tools, electric yard hedgers, weed eaters, saws, tools, pots pans utensils, dishes, counter stools, inversion table, a gazelle exercise machine, and much more.
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your details to today’s post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.