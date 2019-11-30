Month long holiday celebration kicks off in Carolina and Kure beaches

CAROLINA BEACH & KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people kicked off the holiday season with the lighting of the Carolina Beach Christmas Tree Friday night.
The annual “Lighting at the Lake” celebration kicks off the towns’ month long holiday season and attracts both residents and visitors.
One family says they stay in Carolina Beach every Thanksgiving and make the community tree lighting part of their holiday tradition.
“My actual favorite part about being here is fishing, but I also enjoy the Christmas tree lighting. Everybody joins together as the whole community here and they all just get really excited for it and I just enjoy that,” said Morgan Teague who is visiting with her family from Wilkes County.
Billy Brink and his daughter, Dylan, say their favorite part is seeing all the lights go up around Carolina Beach and seeing the community come together.
“We love it here, such a great community, such a family community and just being part of the Christmas scene, lighting things up, seeing everybody out, it’s great,” Brink said.
The celebrations continue with more events in the coming weeks including a Christmas parade on Friday, December 6 and a flotilla on December 7.
You can get more information on the events here.
