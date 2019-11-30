Leslie “Bud” Hollenbeck: The bomb that nearly killed him at Pearl Harbor (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Hollenbeck says he was able to write a letter to his parents to tell them he was alive after the attack. He did not get the chance to call them until the Pennsylvania arrived in San Francisco a few weeks later. Hollenbeck spent the rest of World War II serving on the Pennsylvania, seeing action in the Philippines and other locations, before leaving the U.S. Navy in 1946. He will attend a Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center at Second and Orange Streets in Wilmington. It will begin around 12:30 p.m. with a medley of World War II-era songs.