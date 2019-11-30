High school football 3rd round scoreboard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No. 2 New Hanover Wildcats beat 14th seeded Grays Creek, 40-21, in the 3AA playoffs Friday night at Legion Stadium.
Chase Nixon tossed four touchdown passes for New Hanover (13-1).
Jaheim Marshall and Mikai Stanley each scored twice for the Wildcats, who travel to face top seed Lee County next Friday night.
Hoggard 0, Wake Forest 13 F
No. 1 Wake Forest advanced to the 4AA east finals with a 13-0 win over No. 4 Hoggard on Friday.
Hoggard (6-6) used a stout defense to hold the Cougars to just one touchdown.
Class 1A East
Round Three
North Edgecombe 38, Gates County 6
Northampton County 26, Goldsboro Rosewood 20
Class 1A West
Round Three
Mooresboro Jefferson 35, Elkin 14
Third Round
Robbinsville 24, Murphy 13
Class 1AA East
Round Three
Edenton Holmes 61, Manteo 20
Tarboro 49, North Rowan 0
Class 1AA West
Round Three
East Surry 26, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14
Mitchell County 31, Swain County 6
Class 2A East
Round Three
Clinton 47, West Craven 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
Class 2A West
Round Three
Reidsville 24, Brevard 7
West Stokes 28, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22
Class 2AA East
Round Three
Randleman 28, South Granville 7
Salisbury 12, Hertford County 7
Class 2AA West
Round Three
Lawndale Burns 30, North Lincoln 27, OT
Shelby 42, West Lincoln 7
Class 3A East
Round Three
Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 7
Southern Nash 59, Fayetteville Sanford 21
Class 3A West
Round Three
Charlotte Catholic 42, West Rowan 7
Kings Mountain 17, Asheville Reynolds 10
Class 3AA East
Round Three
Lee County 34, Clayton Cleveland 27
New Hanover County 47, Gray's Creek 21
Class 3AA West
Round Three
Matthews Weddington 49, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Watauga County 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13
Class 4A East
Round Three
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, New Bern 7
Scotland 28, Hope Mills South View 21
Class 4A West
Round Three
East Forsyth 34, Jamestown Ragsdale 21
Greensboro Grimsley 32, Kernersville Glenn 8
Class 4AA East
Round Three
Raleigh Leesville Road 41, Garner 7
Wake Forest 13, Wilmington Hoggard 0
Class 4AA West
Round Three
Richmond County 35, Charlotte Myers Park 32
Zebulon B. Vance 35, West Forsyth 7
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.