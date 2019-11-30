High school football 3rd round scoreboard

By John Smist | November 30, 2019 at 12:26 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 12:29 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No. 2 New Hanover Wildcats beat 14th seeded Grays Creek, 40-21, in the 3AA playoffs Friday night at Legion Stadium.

Chase Nixon tossed four touchdown passes for New Hanover (13-1).

Jaheim Marshall and Mikai Stanley each scored twice for the Wildcats, who travel to face top seed Lee County next Friday night.

Hoggard 0, Wake Forest 13 F

No. 1 Wake Forest advanced to the 4AA east finals with a 13-0 win over No. 4 Hoggard on Friday.

Hoggard (6-6) used a stout defense to hold the Cougars to just one touchdown.

Class 1A East

Round Three

North Edgecombe 38, Gates County 6

Northampton County 26, Goldsboro Rosewood 20

Class 1A West

Round Three

Mooresboro Jefferson 35, Elkin 14

Third Round

Robbinsville 24, Murphy 13

Class 1AA East

Round Three

Edenton Holmes 61, Manteo 20

Tarboro 49, North Rowan 0

Class 1AA West

Round Three

East Surry 26, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14

Mitchell County 31, Swain County 6

Class 2A East

Round Three

Clinton 47, West Craven 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20

Class 2A West

Round Three

Reidsville 24, Brevard 7

West Stokes 28, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22

Class 2AA East

Round Three

Randleman 28, South Granville 7

Salisbury 12, Hertford County 7

Class 2AA West

Round Three

Lawndale Burns 30, North Lincoln 27, OT

Shelby 42, West Lincoln 7

Class 3A East

Round Three

Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 7

Southern Nash 59, Fayetteville Sanford 21

Class 3A West

Round Three

Charlotte Catholic 42, West Rowan 7

Kings Mountain 17, Asheville Reynolds 10

Class 3AA East

Round Three

Lee County 34, Clayton Cleveland 27

Class 3AA West

Round Three

Matthews Weddington 49, Northwest Cabarrus 7

Watauga County 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13

Class 4A East

Round Three

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, New Bern 7

Scotland 28, Hope Mills South View 21

Class 4A West

Round Three

East Forsyth 34, Jamestown Ragsdale 21

Greensboro Grimsley 32, Kernersville Glenn 8

Class 4AA East

Round Three

Raleigh Leesville Road 41, Garner 7

Wake Forest 13, Wilmington Hoggard 0

Class 4AA West

Round Three

Richmond County 35, Charlotte Myers Park 32

Zebulon B. Vance 35, West Forsyth 7

