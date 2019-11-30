First Alert Forecast: cool and dry to wrap up November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather team on this final day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season! Read WECT Chief Meteorologist Medwick’s recap of the busy season here
The last day of November also brings about the recent familiarity of seasonably cool temperatures and mainly dry conditions. This should bode well for any outdoor plans you may have. However the first of December comes with changes as an approaching front will stir up gusty showers and storms that could impact your travel plans, especially for those departing or returning from the long holiday weekend. For your full weekend forecast and more details next week check out these main points below:
SATURDAY: a clear and potentially frosty morning will yield to a mellow afternoon with variable clouds and high temperatures growing through the 50s. Shower chance will remain low near 10% during the day and 20% overnight.
SUNDAY: expect balmier highs near 70 ahead of an approaching front. Rain and thunder chances growing from 50% early to 70% later in the day. Winds will also be elevated gusting up to 30 mph.
MONDAY AND BEYOND: cooler and drier trend resets post front with high temperatures mainly in the seasonably cool 50s. High pressure will build back into the area bringing bright sunshine.
Catch the First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a personal ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.