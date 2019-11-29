Plane lands on belly at Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A small engine airplane landed on its belly at Wilmington International Airport Friday morning, according to officials with ILM Airport Safety.
Emergency officials were dispatched to the airport around 10:45 a.m. after the plane slid to a stop on its belly due to an issue with the landing gears.
Three people were on board at the time, but made it off the plane safely with no injuries.
Runway 1735 will remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the plane, but will not have any impact on air traffic.
