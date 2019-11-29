Oldest living American dies at 114

(WAVE) - The oldest living American has died, according to a report by CNN. Alelia Murphy, who was 114, died on Saturday.
Murphy lived in New York’s City.
Her exact cause of death was not revealed.
According to the Gerontology Research Group, Murphy was 114 years, 140 days old the day she died.
“It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Alelia Murphy,” the health care workers’ union 1199SEIU, of which Murphy’s daughter was a member, said. “Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, and members of our AFRAM Caucus.”
The CNN report reveals officials in Harlem dedicated July 6, Murphy’s birthday, “Alelia Murphy Appreciation Day.”
The Gerontology Research Group reports Hester Ford, who lives in North Carolina, is now the oldest living American at 114-years-old. The world’s oldest person is Kane Tanaka of Japan, who is 116.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.