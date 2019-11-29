Keep up with the sales, check out Small Biz Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday typically starts the holiday shopping season, but the sales don’t end there. The savings spill into the weekend for Small Business Saturday in an effort to encourage people to shop local and keep money in the area.
American Express, who sponsors that nationwide day says for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
“We are part of the community," said Lisa LaRue, owner of Heart of Carolina. "We live here, we work here, we put our money right back into the community when we’re shopping elsewhere or giving referrals for anything. We have customers that come in asking where a great place to have lunch or go get a drink or do this or do that. We know everything here, were the community so we’re part of the community.”
LaRue admits it’s hard to keep up with big business and online sales. That’s why area shoppers are so crucial to stores like hers staying open.
“The beginning of the holiday season is so important so we rely on a lot of tourists," LaRue said. "We rely on a lot of locals to come back and when they’re staying away from big business like Amazon and online shopping, it means keeping it here which in tern keeps us alive and going and we can put our money back into the community as well.”
Local businesses tend to extend their hours for the day. To make you shopping experience that much easier, downtown street parking is free Saturday, Nov. 30.
