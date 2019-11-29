Get into the holiday spirit with the annual tree-lighting ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanksgiving is over and now it's time to switch gears! The annual downtown Wilmington holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place tonight at Riverfront Park.
Festivities kick off around 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting just before 6:30 p.m. We'll have a crew there so you can watch lighting ceremony on WECT News at 6.
Santa Claus is expectd to make an appearance shortly after the tree has been lit.
With a holiday marketplace and warm refreshments, this event is bound to get you into the holiday spirit - coastal style.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.