First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool into the weekend, rain chances spike Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey everybody! As you make your way out to the stores on this Black Friday a seasonably chilly high pressure system will continue to grace the Cape Fear Region with its presence. A reinforcing shot of chilly air and a showery front will put their stamps on the remainder of Thanksgiving weekend.
Look for more bright sun but, with continued north breezes, consistently cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Black Friday.
By Saturday morning, a clear and potentially frosty morning will yield to a mellow afternoon with variable clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will feature balmier, stormier conditions with highs near 70 and rain and thunder chances growing from 50% early to 70% late. A reset to the cooler and drier looks likely next week with high temperatures mainly in the seasonably cool 50s.
