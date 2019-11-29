First Alert Forecast: cool and dry Saturday, mild and rainy Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! As the holiday week wraps up, seasonably cool temperatures will roll into the first half of the weekend. An approaching front will stir up gusty showers and storms Sunday so, if you have travel plans that take you in the road or in the skies, you may have some delays from time to time. For your full weekend forecast and more details next week check out these main points below:
SATURDAY: a clear and potentially frosty morning will yield to a mellow afternoon with variable clouds and high temperatures growing through the 50s. Shower chance will remain low near 10% during the day and 20% overnight.
SUNDAY: expect balmier highs near 70 ahead of an approaching front. Rain and thunder chances growing from 50% early to 70% later in the day. Winds will also be elevated gusting up to 30 mph.
NEXT WEEK: cooler and drier trend resets post front with high temperatures mainly in the seasonably cool 50s. High pressure will build back into the area bringing bright sunshine.
Catch the First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a personal ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
