Conserve Cape Fear: What can and cannot be recycled at New Hanover County’s facility

“With the current market conditions we have, it’s not recycle more it’s recycle better,” said Joe Suleyman, the director of the New Hanover County Environmental Management Department. "China has every right, quite frankly, to ban the material they’re getting from us because it’s so contaminated. We got away with it for so long and we got too reliant on China to take our junk that we didn’t invest in our own domestic infrastructure, so it was a double whammy. One, they cut us off and two, we weren’t ready to take on the problem on our own.”