Authorities search for missing man last seen in Shallotte

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 54-year-old Scott George Smith, who was last seen Wednesday in Shallotte. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | November 29, 2019 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 5:29 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 54-year-old Scott George Smith, who was last seen Wednesday in Shallotte.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office describes Smith as being a 5-foot-11 male weighing 115 pounds.

He has blue eyes, salt and pepper “military cut” hair, and salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long-sleeve shirt and a brown jacket with a gray hood.

Smith was last known to be driving a Silver 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with North Carolina license plate number FHR-7940.

The vehicle has “Salt Life” and “Beastie Boys” stickers on the back glass.

Smith was last seen 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning leaving a residence, and is believed to be headed to Myrtle Beach or Savannah, Georgia.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

