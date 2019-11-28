Topsail High to perform in Chicago parade on Thanksgiving Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Topsail High School marching band is in Chicago getting ready for their most watched performance. The band will perform Thursday in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.
The parade will begin at 8 a.m., Central Standard Time—9 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.
The band is number 44 in a lineup of 134 entries.
Isaac Talbert , a senior at Topsail High, says he’s proud of his school’s band.
“I am not in the marching band but I am a member of the Topsail High School wind ensemble. I am proud of my fellow pirates in taking this enormous step in their music careers,” says Talbert , a senior at Topsail High School.
The parade will be televised. Check your listings with your local cable provider.
